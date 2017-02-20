Erdem’s full-length dresses mesmerize at London Fashion Week

LONDON (AP) — All eyes at London Fashion Week were eagerly awaiting the autumn-winter designs of Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey, a Monday night spectacle that caps four days of shows highlighting London’s status as a fashion hub to rival Paris, Milan and New York.

Buyers, devoted fans and journalists — including American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour — were enjoying spring-like temperatures as they viewed a wide range of offerings Monday.

FULL-LENGTH DRESSES TAKE THE HONORS AT ERDEM

The Erdem show at the Old Selfridges Hotel showed a remarkable unity of vision despite a wide range of colors, fabrics and mood.

Advertisement

Canada-born designer Erdem Moralioglu focused almost entirely on long, tightly fitting, ultra-feminine dresses. Instead of exposing wide swaths of his models’ flesh, as other designers are doing, he chose to emphasize the female form in its entirety, only rarely choosing to unveil a hint of cleavage.

Most of the outfits featured high necks and long sleeves with elaborate detailing, intricate beadwork and delicate embroidery. Oversize coats or high boots seemed to explode with color. The beauty was in the detailing, which gave each piece an individual feel.

Some were sparkly, some were subtle and subdued. Despite their differences, the pieces complemented each other, making the entire collection come alive.