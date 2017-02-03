Sports Listen

EU leaders say Trump worries them as rhetoric becomes policy

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 5:11 am < a min read
VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — European Union leaders are seeking a common stand in how to deal with President Donald Trump, now that they increasingly fear that campaign rhetoric will be turned into policy.

At a summit in Malta on Friday, several of the 28 leaders highlighted the fundamental differences on how Trump views migration and refugee policies. Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said that in his first two weeks, Trump “has delivered enough actions that are worrying.”

EU Council President Donald Tusk already moved the U.S. into a “threat” category for the EU in the run-up to the summit in the wake of several negative comments about the bloc.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the more the EU will be united “the better we can tend our trans-Atlantic relations.”

