Sports Listen

Trending:

Education Dept.WorkforceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Eurozone chief heads to…

Eurozone chief heads to Brussels to give Greece talks a push

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 5:29 am 1 min read
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The eurozone’s top official will travel to Brussels on Friday to try to push forward talks on Greece’s bailout program, amid renewed tensions about the debt-laden nation’s reforms and its future in the euro.

“The reforms in Greece are going slowly, but they’re going in the right direction,” said Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the eurozone finance ministers’ group. “They now need a push. I am not in a great hurry, so the stories about a crisis are a gross exaggeration.”

Greece needs to agree with the International Monetary Fund and its European creditors on more reforms to keep tapping its bailout loans. Although Greece insists it doesn’t have pressing cash needs, without the money, it would eventually face the renewed possibility of default — something that nearly caused it to fall out of the euro bloc in 2015.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Greece’s next big debt repayment deadline is in July, but officials want to solve its funding problems before then as key European elections loom as early as next month. The Netherlands goes to the polls on March 15, followed by France and Germany later in the year, and the issue of providing more loans to Greece is politically sensitive.

Advertisement

Negotiations over Greece’s reforms remain mired in disagreement. The Greek government opposes labor reforms, and the IMF is at odds with European lenders over the extent to which the country’s massive debts should be eased.

Dijsselbloem said the talks in Brussels would not be about debt relief.

“What is on the table is the budget, the primary surplus, further reforms in the pension system,” Dijsselbloem said.

Topics:
Business News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Eurozone chief heads to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1950: Sen. McCarthy claims State Dept full of Communists

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS studies permafrost in Alaska

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended