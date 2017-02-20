Sports Listen

Eurozone tries to avoid another Greek crisis

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 6:45 am < a min read
BRUSSELS (AP) — The eurozone’s 19 finance ministers will try to defuse the risk of another Greek crisis when they meet later in Brussels.

Greece remains dependent on bailout loans from its partners in the eurozone to pay its debts. Without them, it faces bankruptcy and a potential exit from the euro.

But the release of those loans depends on Greece meeting the terms of its 2015 bailout agreement. There are disagreements on those terms, notably on how tough Greece’s budget targets should be.

At Monday’s meeting, Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will try to convince his peers that bailout inspectors should return to Athens to conclude the latest assessment, which would allow the release of bailout funds.

Business News Government News World News
