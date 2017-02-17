Sports Listen

Family, friends describe ‘nice girl’ embroiled in Kim case

By NINIEK KARMINI February 17, 2017 1:33 am < a min read
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Family and former neighbors of the Indonesian woman suspected of involvement in the audacious killing of the North Korean leader’s half brother in Malaysia are stunned by the arrest of the young mother who they say was a polite and quiet “nice girl.”

Siti Aisyah, 25, is one of three people arrested so far by Malaysian police for possible involvement in the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam.

Between 2008 and 2011 she and her husband at that time lived in a modest dwelling with flaking red paint in the densely populated Tambora neighborhood in western Jakarta.

Her father-in-law Tjia Liong Kiong, who lives in a nearby middle class neighborhood, described Aisyah as a “very kind, polite and respectful person.”

He says, “I don’t believe that she would do such a crime.”

