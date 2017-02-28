Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Listen Live President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Farage calls for ouster…

Farage calls for ouster of his party’s only UK lawmaker

By master
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 7:47 am 1 min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage is calling for the ouster of the party’s only lawmaker in Parliament, as internal squabbling threatens to split the right-wing anti-EU party.

Farage says in an article for Tuesday’s Daily Telegraph newspaper that Douglas Carswell has sought to divide and damage UKIP, and “the time for him to go is now.”

The newspaper also published what it described as leaked emails between Carswell and a party official suggesting Carswell made only a half-hearted attempt to get Farage a knighthood. In one, Carswell suggested Farage should get a lesser honor, “for services to headline writers.”

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Some UKIP members are at odds with the flamboyant Farage, who put immigration at the center of the successful campaign for Britain to leave the EU. He stepped down as leader after last year’s referendum but retains a high profile and has made several trips to the United States to meet President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Trump has suggested that Farage should be Britain’s ambassador to the U.S.

Carswell appeared to make light of the dispute late Monday, tweeting: “Knight night.”

If Farage wanted to raise any concerns with UKIP members of Parliament, Carswell said Tuesday he’d be happy to respond. “It won’t take long, it’s just me,” Carswell said.

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Farage calls for ouster…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1991: George H.W. Bush declares Kuwait liberated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Testing Arctic capabilities in Alaska

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6734 0.0059 0.61%
L 2020 25.0931 0.0155 1.04%
L 2030 27.8106 0.0269 1.48%
L 2040 29.8725 0.0349 1.70%
L 2050 17.0933 0.0241 1.91%
G Fund 15.2443 0.0029 0.20%
F Fund 17.6028 -0.0431 0.23%
C Fund 32.7920 0.0381 1.90%
S Fund 43.3981 0.3267 2.16%
I Fund 25.6259 -0.0119 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.