World News

Father of alleged Louvre attacker insists son is innocent

By AHMED HATEM February 5, 2017 6:32 am < a min read
MANSOURA, Egypt (AP) — The father of an Egyptian man accused of attacking French soldiers guarding Paris’ Louvre museum says he trusts the French judiciary to find out the truth behind his son’s alleged involvement.

Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy tells The Associated Press late Saturday that his 28-year-old son Abdullah is not a terrorist and that he leads a normal life with his wife and infant son.

Speaking at the family home in the Nile Delta city of Mansoura, north of Cairo, the father said “if he is convicted, God be with us. But if he is innocent, they owe us an apology.”

The Paris prosecutor’s office says the attacker was shot four times Friday after injuring a soldier patrolling an underground mall near the famous museum but his injuries are no longer life-threatening.

