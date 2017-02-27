Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Fire sweeps through Mogadishu's…

Fire sweeps through Mogadishu’s main market killing 2 people

By ABDI GULED
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 7:09 am < a min read
Share

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A huge fire engulfed Somali capital’s main market, killing at least two people, a Somali police officer said Monday.

The overnight inferno started at the gold bazaar and winds spread it rapidly through the market, razing large buildings, shops and food stores, said Capt. Mohamed Hussein.

Firefighters eventually put out the fire which sent hundreds of people fleeing across the streets of Somali capital’s commercial hub.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

The cause of the fire remains unclear but market traders blamed an electrical fault. The store owners reported a huge loss of properties due to the fire, which sent plumes of smoke into the air.

Advertisement

Mogadishu’s mayor, Sheikh Yusuf Hussein, visited the burned-out marketplace and said that firefighters were hampered by the market’s narrow streets. The government will help businessmen recover property losses from the fire, he said.

Somalia’s capital has a small fire brigade which must respond to numerous fires in the city, which is recovering from decades of war.

Topics:
All News Lifestyle News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Fire sweeps through Mogadishu's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS secretary visits FDA

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.