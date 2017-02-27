Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Foreign minister welcomes Iran…

Foreign minister welcomes Iran Oscar for best foreign film

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 2:14 am < a min read
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s top diplomat has congratulated director Asghar Farhadi for winning the Oscar in the best foreign language category with his film “the Salesman.”

Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday the prize is a move against President Donald Trump’s executive order barring U.S. entry to citizens from seven majority Muslim countries, including Iran.

Zarif tweeted: “Proud of Cast and Crew of “The Salesman” for Oscar and stance against #MuslimBan. Iranians have represented culture and civilization for millennia.”

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Both state radio and television briefly reported on Farhadi’s win but many Iranians learned of the news from social media.

Advertisement

Farhadi boycotted the Oscars ceremony. He announced in January after Trump initially issued the ban that he would not attend the Hollywood ceremony in protest — even if an exception was made for him.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Foreign minister welcomes Iran…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.