Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » France: Le Pen staff…

France: Le Pen staff questioned in parliament jobs probe

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 10:20 am < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen’s bodyguard and a top aide are being questioned in an investigation into money spent on her party’s European Parliament assistants.

Asked about the questioning, Le Pen dismissed the probe Wednesday as “political maneuvering” ahead of France’s two-round April-May presidential election.

An official close to the investigation said bodyguard Thierry Legier and aide Catherine Griset, who were also employed as European Parliament assistants, were taken in for questioning Wednesday near Paris. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

The two can be held for questioning up to 48 hours, after which they could be released or presented to an investigating judge to face potential preliminary charges.

Advertisement

Prompted by a European Commission investigation into the case, the Paris prosecutor’s office opened a judicial inquiry on potential charges including fraud, abuse of trust and organized criminal activity. Investigators are also looking at other National Front members’ use of parliamentary aides.

Investigators suspect that members of Le Pen’s National Front used legislative aides for the party’s political activity while they were on the European Parliament’s payroll. The party denies wrongdoing.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » France: Le Pen staff…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1732: George Washington born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Video: Pruitt addresses EPA employees for first time

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6604 0.0195 0.61%
L 2020 25.0734 0.0474 1.04%
L 2030 27.7865 0.0769 1.48%
L 2040 29.8460 0.0958 1.70%
L 2050 17.0787 0.0619 1.91%
G Fund 15.2384 0.0040 0.20%
F Fund 17.5344 -0.0018 0.23%
C Fund 32.7117 0.1964 1.90%
S Fund 43.4356 0.3155 2.16%
I Fund 25.6606 -0.0109 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.