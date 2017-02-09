Sports Listen

Trending:

Education Dept.WorkforceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » French court: dating site…

French court: dating site can keep promoting cheating

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 10:42 am < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — A French court has thrown out a complaint by a federation of Catholic families that dating site Gleeden’s business model is illegal and anti-social because it encourages extramarital affairs.

A Paris civil court ruled Thursday that promoting infidelity in ads isn’t unlawful because adultery isn’t a criminal offense in France and because cheating on one’s spouse isn’t necessarily a civil violation.

The Catholic association had asked the court to ban Gleeden from referring to extramarital relations in its communications.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Gleeden had pleaded for freedom of speech and argued that only spouses are entitled to invoke the obligation of fidelity.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Lifestyle News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » French court: dating site…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1950: Sen. McCarthy claims State Dept full of Communists

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP seizes marijuana at New Mexico border

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended