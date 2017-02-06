Sports Listen

Trending:

Bug BountyHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysWhistleblowersMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » French on mission to…

French on mission to woo bankers from UK after Brexit

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 10:15 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — A team of French officials is in London trying to make Paris the European Union’s financial hub once Britain leaves the EU.

Officials including Deputy Paris Mayor Jean-Louis Missika and Valerie Pecresse, head of the wider Ile-de-France region, met Monday with representatives of firms based in the City, London’s financial district.

Many banks and other City firms are considering moving jobs from London once the U.K. leaves the 28-nation bloc and its single market in goods and services.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Frankfurt is also trying to woo companies away from Britain, but Pecresse says Paris has the advantage in culture and lifestyle. She asked reporters: “When was the last time you took your partner off for a weekend in Frankfurt?”

Advertisement

Britain plans to trigger two years of EU exit talks by March 31.

Topics:
Business News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » French on mission to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1911: Ronald Reagan born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Puppy all-stars and Webb telescope

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended