French police officer accidentally fires at Hollande speech

and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 12:34 pm < a min read
PARIS (AP) — The top official of France’s Charente region says a police sharpshooter has accidentally fired his weapon during a speech by President Francois Hollande and two people were slightly injured.

Pierre N’Gahane said the incident occurred Tuesday while Hollande was inaugurating a new fast train line in the western town of Villognon.

All News Government News World News
