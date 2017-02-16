Sports Listen

French prosecutors maintain probe into candidate Fillon

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 4:54 am < a min read
PARIS (AP) — French financial prosecutors have decided to continue their investigation into embezzlement allegations against conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon.

Fillon’s spokesman, Damien Abad, said on BFM television that the candidate will maintain his campaign pending further investigation. Fillon has denied wrongdoing.

The national financial prosecutor’s office opened a preliminary investigation into embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds after newspaper Le Canard Enchaine reported that Fillon’s wife and two of his children earned as much as 1 million euros ($1.1 million) for fake parliamentary jobs.

The prosecutor’s office said Thursday it received the initial police report into the case and will continue investigating. That suggests prosecutors have enough reason to suspect wrongdoing not to drop the case.

Polls considered Fillon the front-runner for the April 23-May 7 election before the scandal erupted.

Government News World News
