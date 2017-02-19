Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Gambia's new president commits…

Gambia’s new president commits to end human rights abuses

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 9:43 am < a min read
Share

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia’s new President Adama Barrow has reiterated his commitment to ending human rights abuses in the country.

Barrow on Saturday said orders have been given for all those detained without trial to be released. He spoke about greater freedoms in a ceremony held so that Gambians could witness firsthand and celebrate his inauguration.

The 22-year rule of former President Yahya Jammeh was marred by clampdowns on dissenting views, disappearances and detentions without trial. Rights groups have called for the release of political prisoners, many of whom have already been freed since Barrow won December elections.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election predictions.

Jammeh clung to power, creating a political crisis that forced Barrow to be inaugurated in January in Senegal. International pressure brought Jammeh to fly into exile.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Gambia's new president commits…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended