World News

German newspaper correspondent in custody in Turkey

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 12:51 pm < a min read
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A German newspaper says that its correspondent in Turkey has been taken into police custody in connection with his reporting on a hacker attack on the email account of Turkey’s energy minister.

Die Welt said Friday on its website that Deniz Yuecel went to police offices in Istanbul to face questioning and that his apartment had been searched. The paper said police accused him of membership in a terrorist organization, misuse of data and terrorist propaganda.

The paper said Yuecel had reported on emails the hacker collective RedHack had obtained from the minister’s private email account and available on WikiLeaks. Subjects included influencing public opinion through fake Twitter accounts.

Editor-in-chief Ulf Poschardt said that Yuecel “does excellent work” and that “we trust that fair proceedings will prove his innocence.”

