World News

Germany: Man hits 3 pedestrians and flees, is shot by police

By master
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 11:52 am < a min read
BERLIN (AP) — German police say a man apparently drove a vehicle into people in a central square in the city of Heidelberg, injuring three people, then fled and was shot after being tracked down by officers.

Police spokeswoman Anne Baas said one of the three people hit outside a bakery on Saturday afternoon was seriously injured.

The suspect fled and was then found by a police patrol, and was shot by an officer following a short standoff. He was taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate word on the man’s possible motives.

The Associated Press

