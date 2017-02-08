Sports Listen

Gunmen in northern Afghanistan kill 6 Red Cross staff

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 1:11 pm 1 min read
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Gunmen killed six employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, the aid group said, adding that two other staffers were missing.

The eight-person team was delivering livestock materials near the northern town of Shibirghan, capital of the Jowzjan province, when the gunmen attacked their convoy, it said.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms what appears to be a deliberate attack on our staff,” the head of the ICRC, Peter Maurer, said in a statement. “This is a huge tragedy. We’re in shock.”

No one immediately claimed the attack, but the provincial police chief, Rahmatullah Turkistani, said it was likely carried out by Islamic State militants, who have a presence in the area. The Taliban, who have been waging a 15-year insurgency, denied involvement.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a suicide bomber detonated his payload after being stopped outside a district headquarters in the eastern Paktia province, killing two civilians and wounding a policeman, said Abdullah Asrat, the spokesman for the provincial governor.

No one claimed responsibility, but the Taliban frequently attack government targets.

On Tuesday, a suicide bomber struck at the entrance to the Afghan Supreme Court in the capital, Kabul, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 40.

World News
