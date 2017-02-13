Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Hamas names top militant…

Hamas names top militant as new leader in Gaza

By FARES AKRAM February 13, 2017 5:57 am < a min read
Share

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A senior Hamas official says a top member of the group’s armed wing has been chosen as its new leader in the Gaza Strip.

Yehiyeh Sinwar, a senior commander who was freed by Israel in a 2011 prisoner swap, is considered one of the most hard-line figures in the Islamic militant group.

The Hamas official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was discussing the group’s secretive election process, confirmed the appointment.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions

Sinwar replaces Ismail Haniyeh, who was prime minister of Hamas’ government in Gaza after the militant group overran the territory in 2007.

Advertisement

Since his release by Israel, Sinwar has built up his power in the secretive military wing and is believed to have ordered the execution of a top rival last year in a power struggle.

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Hamas names top militant…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended