Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » IMF head: Trump good…

IMF head: Trump good for US economy for now as trouble looms

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 5:04 am < a min read
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of the International Monetary Fund says U.S. President Donald Trump taking office is likely good for the U.S. economy in the short term, though rising American interest rates and a strengthening dollar will challenge global trade.

Christine Lagarde said Trump’s plans for additional investment in U.S. infrastructure and his likely tax reforms will boost the American economy.

She says: “We have reasons to be optimistic about growth in the United States.”

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

However, Lagarde acknowledged that Trump’s policies likely will lead to “tightening that is going to be difficult on the global economy.”

Advertisement

She also defended globalization and international trade at a time of growing protectionism in the U.S. and elsewhere in the world.

Lagarde spoke Sunday in Dubai at the annual World Government Summit.

Topics:
Business News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » IMF head: Trump good…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended