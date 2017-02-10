Sports Listen

Trending:

Education Dept.WorkforceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Iranians celebrate 1979 revolution…

Iranians celebrate 1979 revolution with rallies

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 12:57 am < a min read
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranians have begun a nationwide celebration to commemorate the 38th anniversary of the 1979 revolution with massive rallies.

Demonstrators in Tehran on Friday chanted traditional slogans against the U.S. and Israel at a time when new U.S. President Donald Trump has already engaged in a war of words with Iran’s leadership and put Tehran “on notice” over a recent ballistic missile test.

Among other places, demonstrators marched toward Azadi Square, where President Hassan Rouhani will address the crowd.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

State television aired footage of commemorations in Tehran and other cities and towns across the country, many of them in subzero weather.

Advertisement

The rallies commemorate Feb. 11, 1979, when followers of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini ousted the U.S.-backed Shah Reza Pahlavi.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Iranians celebrate 1979 revolution…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1950: Sen. McCarthy claims State Dept full of Communists

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS studies permafrost in Alaska

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended