Israel says it will bar entry to fugitive Peruvian president

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities say they will not permit Peru’s fugitive former president to enter the country if he attempts to do so.
In a statement, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday that Alejandro Toledo would only be allowed into Israel “once his affairs in Peru are settled.”
Toledo is accused of taking some $20 million in bribes. He was believed to be in San Francisco over the weekend and possibly on a flight set to land in Israel later Sunday. His wife has Israeli citizenship.
Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018
Israeli officials said they did not know whether he was on the plane.