Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Israel says it will…

Israel says it will bar entry to fugitive Peruvian president

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 10:48 am < a min read
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities say they will not permit Peru’s fugitive former president to enter the country if he attempts to do so.

In a statement, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday that Alejandro Toledo would only be allowed into Israel “once his affairs in Peru are settled.”

Toledo is accused of taking some $20 million in bribes. He was believed to be in San Francisco over the weekend and possibly on a flight set to land in Israel later Sunday. His wife has Israeli citizenship.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Israeli officials said they did not know whether he was on the plane.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Israel says it will…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended