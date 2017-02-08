Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementWorkforceFirst 100 DaysDoDMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Israeli groups ask court…

Israeli groups ask court to block law legalizing settlements

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 6:24 am < a min read
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two Israeli rights groups have asked the country’s Supreme Court to overturn a new law legalizing West Bank settlements.

Adalah and the Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center appealed to the high court on Wednesday, asking it to block implementation of the bill passed in parliament this week that sets out to legalize dozens of settler outposts built on privately owned Palestinian land.

The measure sparked heavy criticism both in Israel and abroad, with critics saying it amounts to legalized land theft. They also said it’s legally problematic as it seeks to impose Israeli law on occupied land that’s not sovereign Israeli territory.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Proponents claim the communities, some decades old and home to thousands of people, were built in “good faith” and quietly backed by several Israeli governments.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Israeli groups ask court…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1984: Challenger completes its 4th flight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors from Misawa Airbase take a group photo with their sculpture

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended