Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Israeli leader lauds 'new…

Israeli leader lauds ‘new day’ in relations with Trump’s US

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 5:09 am < a min read
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s leader says President Donald Trump told him it was a “new day” in Israeli-American relations.

Benjamin Netanyahu told his Cabinet Sunday that last week’s meeting with Trump in Washington was “historic” and strengthened the two countries’ longtime alliance.

After eight years of testy ties with Barack Obama, Netanyahu seems to be relishing Trump’s warm embrace. The new president has broken from his predecessor in adopting friendlier positions to the Israeli government regarding a tough line on Iran, a vaguer stance on Palestinian statehood and a more lenient approach to West Bank settlements.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election predictions.

Netanyahu says the two leaders see “eye to eye” on Iran and have formed teams to work together on a host of issues. He says “there is a new day and it is a good day.”

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Israeli leader lauds 'new…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended