Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Letter-writing former Iran president…

Letter-writing former Iran president pens dispatch to Trump

By master
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 5:00 am < a min read
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, discussing immigration, America’s wars in the Middle East and other topics.

The letter, over 3,500 words, was published Sunday by Iranian media.

In it, Ahmadinejad decries U.S. “dominance” over the United Nations, as well as American meddling in the world that has brought “insecurity, war, division, killing and (the) displacement of nations.”

White House prepping government reorg executive order

He also acknowledged the immigration of Iranians and others to America, saying “the contemporary U.S. belongs to all nations.”

Advertisement

Ahmadinejad says he gave the letter to the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, which represents U.S. interests in Iran. Calls to the embassy rang unanswered.

Ahmadinejad previously wrote Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. His latest dispatch comes ahead of Iran’s May presidential election.

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Letter-writing former Iran president…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.