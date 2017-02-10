Sports Listen

Louvre machete attack suspect faces attempted murder charge

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 1:17 pm < a min read
PARIS (AP) — Paris prosecutor’s office says the suspect in last week’s machete attack at the Louvre Museum is facing preliminary charges of attempted murder and association with a terrorist organization.

The 28-year-old suspect — who French officials believe to be Egyptian — was charged Friday.

Paris prosecutor’s office said the man, who Egyptian authorities identify as Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, remains hospitalized after he was shot four times during the Feb. 3 attack. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Louvre Museum reopened to the public on Saturday, a day after the attack in which the assailant shouting “Allahu akbar!” attacked French soldiers guarding the sprawling building.

French President Francois Hollande has said there is “no doubt” that the suspect’s actions were a terror attack.

