Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Malaysia to charge 2…

Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in N. Korean’s death

By master
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 1:12 am < a min read
Share

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s attorney general says the two women accused of killing the half brother of North Korea’s leader with a nerve agent in a Kuala Lumpur airport terminal will be charged with murder on Wednesday.

Mohamed Apandi Ali said Tuesday the charges against Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong would bring a mandatory death sentence if they are convicted. The attorney general confirmed the women will be charged in a text message to The Associated Press.

Two other suspects in the Feb. 13 killing of Kim Jong Nam have been arrested — a Malaysian who is out on bail and a North Korean who remains in custody.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Asked if the North Korean will be charged, Apandi said it depends on the outcome of the investigations.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Malaysia to charge 2…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Diver explores underwater structure

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6734 0.0059 0.61%
L 2020 25.0931 0.0155 1.04%
L 2030 27.8106 0.0269 1.48%
L 2040 29.8725 0.0349 1.70%
L 2050 17.0933 0.0241 1.91%
G Fund 15.2443 0.0029 0.20%
F Fund 17.6028 -0.0431 0.23%
C Fund 32.7920 0.0381 1.90%
S Fund 43.3981 0.3267 2.16%
I Fund 25.6259 -0.0119 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.