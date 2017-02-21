Military court set to hand down sentence for Israeli soldier

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli military court is set to deliver its sentence in the case of a soldier convicted of manslaughter for the death of a wounded Palestinian attacker.

Prosecutors have asked that Sgt. Elor Azaria be sentenced on Tuesday to 3-5 years in prison. His defense attorneys insist he should be freed.

Last month’s conviction deeply divided Israel, where military service is compulsory and support for young soldiers is widespread. Azaria was captured on video fatally shooting the wounded Palestinian attacker in the West Bank last March.

The verdict against Azaria marked a victory for commanders seeking to preserve a code of ethics. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and prominent hard-line politicians have called for the soldier to be pardoned.

Dozens of Azaria’s supporters gathered outside the court ahead of the sentencing.