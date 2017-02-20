Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Montenegro accuses Russians over…

Montenegro accuses Russians over alleged coup plot

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 6:20 am < a min read
Share

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s special prosecutor has accused Russia and its secret service operatives of plotting a coup attempt that included plans to kill the small Balkan country’s former prime minister, Milo Djukanovic.

Prosecutor Milivoje Katnic says that an investigation into the alleged plot last October to overthrow Montenegro’s government and prevent it from joining NATO has shown “that Russian state bodies were involved at a certain level.”

Russian officials vehemently denied the claim on Monday.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Katnic told Prva TV late Sunday that Eduard Shishmakov, an alleged Russian military spy, was the main coordinator of the plot.

Advertisement

Katnic says Shishmakov was deputy Russian military attaché in Poland before being expelled for espionage in 2014.

Some 20 people, mostly Serbian citizens, have been arrested in Montenegro over the alleged plot.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Montenegro accuses Russians over…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended