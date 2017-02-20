Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » North African diplomats seek…

North African diplomats seek solutions for chaotic Libya

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 5:36 am < a min read
Share

TUNIS (AP) — Top North African diplomats are meeting to find ways to reconcile Libya’s rival political factions.

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Tunisia along with Algeria’s African and Arab affairs minister met Sunday and Monday in Tunis to take stock of recent discussions with Libyan political leaders and efforts to avoid fighting.

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi said on Nessma TV that the meeting was moved forward by 10 days out of concern that world powers he did not name could disrupt peace efforts. He did not elaborate.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

U.S. warplanes have conducted airstrikes on suspected extremists in Libya, home to an Islamic State affiliate and other militant groups.

Advertisement

Two rival administrations operate in Libya, which plunged into chaos after the killing of Muammar Gadhafi in a 2011 uprising.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » North African diplomats seek…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended