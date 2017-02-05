Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » On call with Trump,…

On call with Trump, Italy’s leader discusses NATO, migrants

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 3:44 am < a min read
Share

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s premier emphasized the significance of NATO and outlined a new agreement between Italy and Libya to fight human trafficking during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni’s office says Sunday that the call Saturday evening focused on “bilateral relations between Italy and the USA, united by a historic friendship and collaboration.”

It said Gentiloni reaffirmed “the fundamental importance of the role of NATO and of collaboration between Europe and the United States in the face of challenges and threats to shared security.”

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

The two leaders also renewed their commitment to fighting terrorism and radicalism and to reinforce efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis and to achieve peace in the Middle East, including in war-torn Syria.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » On call with Trump,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended