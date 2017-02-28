Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Listen Live President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pakistani court frees man…

Pakistani court frees man sentenced to death for blasphemy

By master
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 10:30 am < a min read
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court freed an Islamic preacher who was sentenced to death four years ago on charges of blasphemy, a defense lawyer said Tuesday.

Chaudhry Mehmood Akhtar said that a judge in the city of Rawalpindi acquitted Mohammad Ishaq on Friday after finding him “completely innocent” of insulting Islam.

Ishaq was custodian at a shrine in Punjab province when he was arrested and sentenced to death in 2013 after a citizen accused him of claiming in conversation to actually be God.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

“My client is a practicing Muslim and he was a victim of false charges. Now I am doing the paperwork to get him out of a jail,” Akhtar told The Associated Press.

Advertisement

Under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, anyone accused of insulting God, Islam or religious personalities can be sentenced to death. However the laws are also sometimes used to settle personal scores or grudges.

Human rights groups have called for amending Pakistan’s harsh blasphemy laws, which are often misused against the country’s minority Christian community. In 2015, a Muslim mob beat a Christian couple to death and burned their bodies for allegedly desecrating the Quran.

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pakistani court frees man…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1991: George H.W. Bush declares Kuwait liberated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Testing Arctic capabilities in Alaska

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6734 0.0059 0.61%
L 2020 25.0931 0.0155 1.04%
L 2030 27.8106 0.0269 1.48%
L 2040 29.8725 0.0349 1.70%
L 2050 17.0933 0.0241 1.91%
G Fund 15.2443 0.0029 0.20%
F Fund 17.6028 -0.0431 0.23%
C Fund 32.7920 0.0381 1.90%
S Fund 43.3981 0.3267 2.16%
I Fund 25.6259 -0.0119 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.