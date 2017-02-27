Sports Listen

Palestinian president urges protection of two-state solution

February 27, 2017
GENEVA (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is urging the international community to protect the two-state solution as Israel expands settlement construction.

Addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, Abbas called on states that believe in two states “to come to the defense of that solution” and recognize the state of Palestine.

“This solution must be protected from any attempt to withdraw from it it or simply disregard it,” he said.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

He denounced the settlement activity and Israel’s passage this month of a law meant to retroactively legalise thousands of West Bank settlement homes built unlawfully on private Palestinian land.

He said the law “legitimizes the theft of occupied Palestinian lands.”

Abbas also cautioned against the transfer of any embassy to Jerusalem, a scenario raised by President Donald Trump.

