Police fire tear gas at protesters in Baghdad

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi police are firing tear gas at anti-government protesters in the capital, Baghdad.
The protests Saturday were called by influential Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who is demanding that local elections be held on schedule this year. Some Iraqi politicians have called for a delay due to the ongoing fight against the Islamic State group.
Al-Sadr has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, and last year protests that included many of his followers breached the highly fortified Green Zone twice.
What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
Al-Abadi has called for protesters to remain peaceful so that the country’s security forces can focus on the IS fight, according to a statement released from his office.
The Green Zone is home to most of Iraq’s foreign embassies and the seats of Iraq’s government.