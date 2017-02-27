Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Police officer: Not clear…

Police officer: Not clear if ransom was paid for Germans

By LEKAN OYEKANMI
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 6:10 am < a min read
Share

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian police say it is not clear if a ransom was paid for the release of two German archaeologists freed over the weekend.

Professor Peter Breunig and Johannes Behringer of Frankfurt’s Goethe University were seized at gunpoint Wednesday from Jenjela village, less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) northeast of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. Two villagers who tried to help them were killed.

A police statement said the kidnappers released the Germans on Saturday night.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

A senior police officer involved in the search said Tuesday that the kidnappers made direct contact with the German Embassy. A worker at Jenjela said the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of 60 million naira ($200,000). Both men spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to reporters.

Advertisement

The German Embassy refused comment.

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Police officer: Not clear…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.