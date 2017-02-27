Police officer: Not clear if ransom was paid for Germans

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian police say it is not clear if a ransom was paid for the release of two German archaeologists freed over the weekend.

Professor Peter Breunig and Johannes Behringer of Frankfurt’s Goethe University were seized at gunpoint Wednesday from Jenjela village, less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) northeast of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. Two villagers who tried to help them were killed.

A police statement said the kidnappers released the Germans on Saturday night.

A senior police officer involved in the search said Tuesday that the kidnappers made direct contact with the German Embassy. A worker at Jenjela said the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of 60 million naira ($200,000). Both men spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to reporters.

Advertisement

The German Embassy refused comment.