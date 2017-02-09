Sports Listen

Trending:

Education Dept.WorkforceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Police: Palestinian wounds 4…

Police: Palestinian wounds 4 Israelis in market attack

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 10:40 am < a min read
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say a Palestinian has opened fire at a market in central Israel wounding four people.

Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the attacker was arrested soon after the shooting Thursday afternoon in Petah Tikva.

He said it was “most likely a terror attack” but police are still investigating.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Channel 10 reported three people were injured from the shooting and one person was stabbed.

Advertisement

Since 2015, Palestinian attackers have carried out numerous stabbings, shootings and assaults using cars, killing 41 Israelis and two visiting Americans. During the same period, Israeli forces have killed 235 Palestinians. Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were attackers while others died in clashes with Israeli forces.

Israel says the bloodshed is fueled by a Palestinian campaign of incitement, compounded by social media sites glorifying attackers and encouraging violence. Palestinians say it stems from frustration over decades of Israeli rule in territory they claim for a state.

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Police: Palestinian wounds 4…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1950: Sen. McCarthy claims State Dept full of Communists

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP seizes marijuana at New Mexico border

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended