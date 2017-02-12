Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Protests held for, against…

Protests held for, against church controlling St. Isaac’s

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 10:25 am < a min read
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Thousands of people in Russia’s second-largest city have held competing demonstrations for and against the return of the renowned St. Isaac’s Cathedral to the Russian Orthodox Church.

The cathedral, one of the city’s top tourist destinations, was seized by the state after the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution and became a museum. The city announced last month that it would be returned to church control.

Opponents say they fear that under church control, tours will focus on the cathedral’s religious aspects and give short shrift to its architectural and cultural importance.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

But proponents say the cathedral is debased by secular control.

Advertisement

The demonstration supporting church control attracted about 1,000 people, and the one in opposition was twice that big.

Topics:
Lifestyle News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Protests held for, against…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended