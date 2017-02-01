Sports Listen

Report: Former UN chief Ban won’t run for S.Korea presidency

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A news report says former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has declared that he won’t run for South Korea’s presidency.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency says Ban made the announcement during an unscheduled press conference Wednesday. Ban reportedly said he was disappointed by the actions of the country’s political establishment but didn’t elaborate.

Ban had generated sizable interest in his home country after a decade in charge of the United Nations and was seen as testing the political waters before announcing his candidacy.

But his approval rating had been falling in opinion surveys on who should succeed impeached President Park Geun-hye.

