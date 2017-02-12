Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Retired bishops say Church…

Retired bishops say Church of England ignores gay Christians

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 7:45 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Fourteen retired Anglican bishops are criticizing the Church of England’s attitude to homosexuality, saying the church is not listening to the voices of gay Christians.

They are responding to a report from the church’s House of Bishops, which calls for a “fresh tone and culture of welcome and support” for gays and lesbians, but says the church should not lift its opposition to same-sex marriage.

In an open letter , the ex-bishops say that “while the pain of LGBT people is spoken about in your report, we do not hear its authentic voice.”

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions

Former Bishop of Worcester Peter Selby, one of the signatories, said Sunday that some gay Anglicans feel betrayed by the lack of support for change.

Advertisement

Gay marriage has long divided the Anglican communion, which has 85 million adherents.

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Retired bishops say Church…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended