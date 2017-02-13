Rights group says Pakistan forcing Afghan refugees home

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A human rights group says Pakistan is forcing hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees back to their homeland, which is still beset by war and crushing poverty.

Human Rights Watch, in a scathing indictment of Islamabad’s treatment of Afghan refugees, also says a $400 stipend the United Nations refugee agency gives to refugees who return to Afghanistan is tantamount to a bribe to convince reluctant Afghans to leave Pakistan.

“The exodus amounts to the world’s largest unlawful mass forced return of refugees in recent times,” states the report released Monday.

Both the U.N. and Pakistan deny the allegations. Indrika Ratwatte, country representative for the U.N. refugee agency, says there was police harassment in mid-2016 but it was ended and refugees who returned, went home voluntarily.