World News

Romania: 13th day of govt protests draw tens of thousands

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 2:47 pm < a min read
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Protesters numbering in the tens of thousands have gathered outside the Romanian government’s offices to demand the resignation of the East European country’s leadership.

The people massed in Victory Square on Sunday represented the 13th consecutive day of anti-government demonstrations in Bucharest. They later formed a huge human Romanian flag.

Thousands also protested in the cities of Cluj, Sibiu, Iasi, and Timisoara.

The protests started last month when the center-left government passed an emergency ordinance that would have watered down laws that punish official corruption.

Premier Sorin Grindeanu withdrew the decree after the biggest street protests since communism ended in 1989. The justice minister resigned last week over widespread public anger.

The protesters on Sunday are demanding a new government and a new style of governance in Romania.

