Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Royalty and stars due…

Royalty and stars due on red carpet for U.K. Academy Awards

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 5:19 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Hollywood stars will mingle with British royalty at the British Academy Film Awards, where “La La Land” is favored to dance away with multiple trophies.

Prince William and his wife Kate are expected on the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall, along with nominees including Meryl Streep, Casey Affleck and Nicole Kidman.

“La La Land,” an effervescent musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, has 11 nominations, including best picture, best actor and best actress.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Its competition includes Ken Loach’s gritty “I, Daniel Blake,” a stinging critique of Britain’s welfare system.

Advertisement

The U.K. awards are often an indicator of who will win at Hollywood’s Academy Awards, held two weeks later.

Prince William is due to present the British academy’s fellowship to veteran comedian Mel Brooks during Sunday’s ceremony.

Topics:
Entertainment News Lifestyle News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Royalty and stars due…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended