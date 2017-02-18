Sports Listen

World News

Russia seeks pragmatic US ties and “post-West” world order

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 7:28 am < a min read
MUNICH (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister says that Moscow wants “pragmatic relations” with the United States but also is voicing its desire for a “post-West world order.”

Sergey Lavrov addressed the Munich Security Conference hours after Vice President Mike Pence told the gathering Saturday that the U.S. will “hold Russia accountable” even as the new administration searches for common ground with Moscow.

Lavrov said Russia wants “pragmatic relations, mutual respect, understanding our special responsibility for global stability.”

He added: “We have immense potential that has yet to be tapped into, and we’re open for that inasmuch as the U.S. is open for that as well.”

More broadly, Lavrov said he hopes “responsible leaders” will choose to create a “just world order – if you want you can call it a post-West world order.”

