Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Russia: Syria safety zones…

Russia: Syria safety zones need to be agreed with Damascus

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 8:22 am < a min read
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister says Moscow is open for dialogue with the United States on safety zones in Syria, noting that any such initiative needs to be coordinated with the Syrian government.

Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday he had briefly discussed the issue with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when they met in Germany last week.

President Donald Trump has floated safe zones as a substitute for resettling refugees in the United States and elsewhere around the globe.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Lavrov noted that Russia will wait for the U.S. to clarify its position. He said “any such initiatives concerning the territory of Syria need to be coordinated with the Syrian government.”

Advertisement

He added that Moscow stands ready to discuss this and other proposals regarding possible U.S.-Russian cooperation in Syria.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Russia: Syria safety zones…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1732: George Washington born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Video: Pruitt addresses EPA employees for first time

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6604 0.0195 0.61%
L 2020 25.0734 0.0474 1.04%
L 2030 27.7865 0.0769 1.48%
L 2040 29.8460 0.0958 1.70%
L 2050 17.0787 0.0619 1.91%
G Fund 15.2384 0.0040 0.20%
F Fund 17.5344 -0.0018 0.23%
C Fund 32.7117 0.1964 1.90%
S Fund 43.4356 0.3155 2.16%
I Fund 25.6606 -0.0109 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.