Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Russians march to remember…

Russians march to remember slain opposition leader Nemtsov

By master
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 7:05 am < a min read
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of Russians are marching in the streets of Moscow to mark two years since opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin.

Nemtsov was a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. His Feb. 27, 2015 death, in what appeared to be a contract killing, sparked an outpouring of anger and fear from Russia’s beleaguered opposition movement.

The protest Sunday in Moscow is expected to be the largest opposition gathering since a similar memorial march last year.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Participants carried Russian flags and placards with quotes from Nemtsov including “Russia will be free,” ”If there’s Putin, there’s no Russia,” and “Our only chance left is the street.”

Advertisement

Similar demonstrations to honor Nemtsov are to take place in cities across Russia, including St. Petersburg and Nemtsov’s hometown of Nizhny Novgorod.

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Russians march to remember…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.