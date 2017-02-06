Sports Listen

Scandal threatens French presidential hopeful Fillon

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 6:55 am < a min read
PARIS (AP) — French conservative Francois Fillon is trying to save his presidential bid as prosecutors investigate the political jobs he gave to his wife, son and daughter.

Fillon plans to hold a news conference Monday at his campaign headquarters in Paris.

Prosecutors are trying to figure out whether the jobs that Fillon gave to family members as his parliamentary aides were genuine. The preliminary probe involves suspicions of embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Fillon’s popularity dropped following revelations by the Canard Enchaine newspaper last month. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Some conservative lawmakers want him to step down to improve the party’s chances to win France’s two-round April-May presidential election.

Fillon’s beaten rival for the conservative nomination, Alain Juppe, tweeted Monday that he is not considering replacing Fillon.

