Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Seeking attention, Lithuania builds…

Seeking attention, Lithuania builds Tesla virtual factory

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 12:08 pm < a min read
Share

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanians badly want Tesla Motors to build its next giant factory on their soil, so to grab the attention of the California tech company they built a virtual version of a facility inside the “Minecraft” video game.

Vladas Lasas, who was behind the project, says they wanted to send a message to Tesla CEO Elon Musk that Lithuania “has plenty of skillful” people as well as a perfect factory site. He said Saturday that 41 computer geeks spent two days building the virtual factory in Kruonis in central Lithuania near a hydroelectric plant and two airports.

Tesla tweeted Friday: “Lithuania knows the way to our heart.”

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

No date has been set for the announcement of where the factory — estimated to cost 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) — will be built.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Entertainment News Lifestyle News Technology News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Seeking attention, Lithuania builds…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended