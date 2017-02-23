Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Somalia's new president appoints…

Somalia’s new president appoints prime minister

By ABDI GULED February 23, 2017 3:37 am < a min read
Share

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has appointed a political newcomer as the prime minister just before he departed to Saudi Arabia for his first foreign trip since he was inaugurated.

Somali-born Norwegian national Hassan Ali Khaire, the former executive Africa of the British energy explorer Soma Oil, was appointed as the new prime minister Thursday morning.

Mohamed, who was inaugurated as president on Wednesday, also holds U.S. citizenship. He was elected earlier this month in a step toward establishing Somalia’s first fully functioning central government in a quarter-century.

White House prepping government reorg executive order
Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Somalia's new president appoints…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1732: George Washington born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Live-fire exercise on the USS Bataan

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6605 0.0001 0.61%
L 2020 25.0707 -0.0027 1.04%
L 2030 27.7800 -0.0065 1.48%
L 2040 29.8366 -0.0094 1.70%
L 2050 17.0719 -0.0068 1.91%
G Fund 15.2394 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5464 0.0120 0.23%
C Fund 32.6799 -0.0318 1.90%
S Fund 43.2654 -0.1702 2.16%
I Fund 25.7181 0.0575 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.