Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay RaiseHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » South African protesters say…

South African protesters say EU is dumping low-cost chickens

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 9:22 am < a min read
Share

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Workers and managers in South Africa’s chicken industry have marched to the office of the European Union delegation, alleging their livelihoods are in jeopardy because of allegedly illegal dumping of EU chicken meat in the local market.

The protest in Pretoria on Wednesday follows plans by RCL Foods and other chicken producers to cut several thousand jobs, citing the impact of low-cost chickens from Europe. Protesters want the South African government to impose tariffs on chicken imports from Europe to help protect the local industry.

EU trade officials deny any dumping, saying EU imports are legal. They say chicken imports from Europe are not the main cause of the protesters’ problems, and that South Africa needs to improve the efficiency of its chicken industry.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions
Topics:
Business News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » South African protesters say…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

2003: Space shuttle Columbia breaks up while entering the atmosphere over Texas

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended