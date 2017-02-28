Sports Listen

South Korean prosecutors to indict Samsung’s de facto chief

By master
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 12:52 am < a min read
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors say they will indict Samsung’s de facto chief on bribery, embezzlement and other charges linked to a political scandal that has toppled President Park Geun-hye.

A special prosecution team says the indictment of Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong will come later Tuesday.

Lee allegedly hid assets overseas, concealed proceeds from criminal activities and committed perjury. The 48-year-old billionaire was arrested Feb. 17. Samsung has denied wrongdoing.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Prosecutors say the Samsung heir gave bribes worth $36 million to Park and her confidante to help win government support for a smooth company leadership transition.

Others indicted include Culture Minister Cho Yoonsun and Park’s former chief of staff Kim Ki-choon, over suspicions that they blacklisted thousands of artists deemed unfriendly to Park’s government and denied them state support.

